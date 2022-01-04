‘Lost my love,’ husband says after wife, a Pennsylvania teacher’s aide, dies of COVID

A widowed husband is grieving the death of his wife — a Pennsylvania elementary school teacher’s aide — after district officials say she died of COVID-19 complications.

“I lost my love, my light yesterday,” Matt Lauderback shared to Facebook in memory of Brittany Lauderback. “But I will remain strong, because that is what Britt would want me to do, along the outpour of support from family and friends. Which has been amazing.

“With tears streaming down my face as I type,” he continued, “I know we made each other better people, and our time together was short, but I would NEVER change a thing.”

Brittany Lauderback died Monday, Jan. 2, according to a statement from Colonial School District. She was a staff member at Colonial Elementary School. Her vaccination status was not made publicly available.

The 33-year-old teacher’s aide worked with fourth- and fifth-grade students before her death, according to WPVI.

“She was just always full of energy, loved her job, loved working with kids,” Superintendent Michael Christian told the Philadelphia TV station. “She had great relationships with our students and was really adored by all.”

Colonial School District had planned to resume classes after winter break on Jan. 3, but the date was moved to Jan. 4 “out of respect for the loss of this valued employee, and the many emotions we know this devastating news brings for our staff, students, and families,” the district said in a statement sent to McClatchy News. The district has also made counselors available to students, faculty and staff in need of support.

Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks while inside any Colonial schools building.

More than 5.4 million people have died of COVID-19 around the world as of Tuesday, Jan. 6, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., over 828,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 56 million cases have been reported.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus continue to be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other public health experts.

“COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting people from COVID-19 and help keep adults and children from getting seriously sick,” the CDC says. “COVID-19 vaccines can reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Getting everyone ages 5 years and older vaccinated can help the entire family, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at risk of getting very sick if they are infected.”

