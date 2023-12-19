We have lost loved ones to suicides. Here's what we can do to help others in distress.

Those of us who are involved in the leadership of faith communities understand all too well how tender this time of year will be for our friends and neighbors.

For most of us, December is a flurry of preparations for a gathering of loved ones during the Christmas and Chanukah seasons as we surround tables to celebrate our faith and the connections with our family.

But for many, those moments will be bittersweet as we remember those close to us who are no longer present to celebrate. The memories are especially painful when those loved ones have been lost because of a preventable firearm tragedy.

We both share the heartbreaking experience of losing our mothers, each of whom ended her life with a firearm. Our recollections of mom in holidays past are filled with both joy and pain, but our grief is something too many families across Tennessee and our nation share.

We have a suicide crisis that is harming way too many people

Sadly, our nation is in the midst of a mental health crisis. In 2022, gun suicides in America reached an all-time high. In Tennessee, our suicide rate is 25% higher than the national average, and two-thirds of all suicides are attributable to firearms.

Further, more than half of all firearm-related deaths are suicides. The sheer number of gun-related deaths in our country – more than 48,000 last year – has prompted a national debate over our society’s approach to caring for those in mental health crisis.

As a country, we are beginning to ask ourselves the questions many of us touched by suicide have been asking for a very long time: why is this happening? Are there signals we’re missing? What can we do differently to stop someone from taking their life?

This has also been a hard year for the Nashville community. We think back to The Covenant School tragedy in March, six innocent people were killed, and in one of our (Clay’s) congregations we lost a sweet 9-year-old girl named Evelyn.

We have a pink Christmas tree by the chapel that our church family has decorated in her honor. This horrific loss of life was driven by a mental health crisis, and in addition to being a violent act towards others, it was also an act of suicide and hopelessness.

Here are a few ideas for reducing gun violence

Hope is what gives us the courage to go on when terrible things happen. Many of us are entering the holiday season looking for hope, longing for hope, searching for hope.

For the growing number of us impacted by gun violence, we want to have hope that change is coming. We hope that improvements in firearm safety laws will mean that fewer families will go on to feel the painful loss that we have personally felt.

We are grateful for organizations like Voices for a Safer Tennessee who advocate for pragmatic, evidence-based solutions like background checks for all firearms sales, secure storage laws, and the temporary transfer of firearms from the possession of people deemed by the courts to be likely to harm themselves or others.

These three policy priorities all play a role in keeping guns out of the hands of those who are mentally ill or suffering from a mental health crisis. In fact, temporary transfer laws have been shown to meaningfully reduce suicide rates in states that have implemented them, and studies have found that for every 10 to 20 people who had firearms temporarily removed, a life was saved.

These are all changes Tennessee lawmakers should seriously consider, and that we as Tennesseans should raise our voices to support.

This is a season of miracles, but we’re taught not to rely on miracles alone; we must take action. We must not stand idly by, knowing more innocent lives could be lost. What we need more than ever is more civility, more listening, more compassion, more trust, and more respect. That’s why we’re urging our elected officials not to walk away from the discussion about saving those who need help rather than shaking their heads in the belief there’s nothing they can do. They can do something. They can give us hope. And take action for a safer Tennessee.

Rev. Dr. Clay Stauffer is senior minister of Woodmont Christian Church and an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University. Rabbi Shana Mackler is the rabbi and senior scholar at The Temple, Congregation Ohabai Sholom in Nashville.

