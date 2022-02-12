'I lost my mind': Man accused of shooting mother in Newport called police himself

Feb. 11—The 28-year-old man accused of killing his mother at her home in Newport offered little explanation to police about the shooting.

Jacob Mitchell, 28, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

On Sunday night, Mitchell called 911 just before 7 p.m. and said "I hurt my mother," according to court documents.

He told the dispatcher he shot her and that she was dead, according to court documents. When the dispatcher put Mitchell on hold so she could send help, he hung up but answered the phone when she called back, according to court documents.

Police arrived to 125 S. Fea Ave. in Newport to find Mitchell standing outside the front door of the home, still on the phone with dispatch, according to court documents.

Officers took him into custody without incident.

Inside the home, they found the body of Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell, 64, with an obvious gunshot wound to her head, according to court documents.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A semi-automatic pistol was found on the front porch area of the residence.

Officers read Mitchell his rights then advised he was being recorded on a body camera, according to court documents. When asked if he understood, Mitchell said "not really."

When officers asked Mitchell what happened, he said "I don't know, I lost my mind," according to court documents. As they talked Mitchell again said he lost his mind, then "I love her so much." He later said,

"I had to do what I had to do."

Mitchell remained in the Pend Oreille County Jail as of Friday afternoon.