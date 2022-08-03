Lost Nation man charged with sex abuse

Aug. 3—CLINTON — A Lost Nation man has been charged with third-degree sex abuse.

Christopher Postell, 41, is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old female by performing a sex act against her will or by force. According to a court affidavit, a juvenile female reported to law enforfement that Postell sexually assaulted her in the fall of 2019. The female first talked about the assault in 2021, when she told a family member, court records state.

Postell was arrested on a warrant July 30 and remains in the Clinton County Jail, with his bond set at $10,000, cash only. His preliminary hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 in Clinton County District Court. A no-contact order is in place.

A motion for bond reduction was filed Tuesday by his attorney, Mary Wolfe. In his request, Postell is asking the court modify bond conditions to allow pre-trial release with supervision or to allow him to be released after posting 10% of his $10,000 bond.

He is seeking the bond reduction because of his employment as a contractor and says he has many employment opportunities available to him if he is released from jail. He also has a prior criminal history that is negligible and owns a home in Lost Nation, has lived in Clinton County most of his life and has family and friends living there, according to the motion filed by Wolfe.