'I lost a part of me.' Parents of Memphis children killed in 2023 tell their childrens' stories

Christina Williamson poses for a portrait holding stuffed animals that contain the voice of her nine-year-old daughter Maaliyah Williamson, who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day when her brother found a gun in the glove compartment of a family friend’s car and accidentally shot her, at her home in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, January 12, 2024. Williamson said she and her children went to Build-A-Bear Workshop after Maaliyah was killed to put recordings of her voice in the animals.

In a city riddled with gun violence, we’re rarely surprised when children are killed. Of the 398 people whose deaths were classified as homicides in 2023, 36 were juveniles, according to the Memphis Police Department; and as one came after another, the stories of each seemed to fade in the collective memory of the public. Many of us heard about their deaths on the news, called them tragedies, bemoaned the crime problem, then went about our daily lives, not stopping to think about what their deaths truly meant.

But they were more than just headlines, more than just parts of larger trends or talking points for politicians. They were children. They were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, grandsons and granddaughters. They were playful little girls who enjoyed gleefully parading around in other people’s shoes, and star athletes who loved playing football. They were peppy cheerleaders who loved to dance, and humorous teenage boys on the cusp of manhood. They were the future of this city, young Memphians who dreamt of one day having storied careers and buying big houses for their parents.

But with the pulling of a trigger and a loud bang, their lives were taken, and their dreams were snuffed out.

There is nothing we can do to resurrect them, no words we can write that will heal the deep wounds left in the hearts of their grieving family members. But we can honor them. We can remember who they were not in death but in life. And we can listen to the voices of those closest to them.

These are the stories of four young locals who lost their lives to gun violence in 2023 and snapshots of how their deaths have affected their families.

We hope they are never forgotten.

Jlymyra Kirkendoll, 17

To Angela Kirkendoll, her son Jlymyra Kirkendoll, who often went by “Myra,” was the “family hype man.” He was respectful but goofy. He always seemed to be cracking jokes and making people laugh. He loved to rap and dance; and last year, when his mother threw him a surprise birthday party, he lit up the room with his enthusiasm.

“He was the dancer. He got everybody to the point where he was the life of the party,” Angela said. “Jlymyra was something different. I just knew he was something different. He was the star of my whole house.”

There were times he could have an attitude, like many teenagers. Myra wasn’t a morning person and hated waking up early every day for school. Angela usually had to help him get ready. It wasn’t unheard of for him to anger her, either. But even when he made her mad, he could follow it up by making her laugh or smile.

Myra loved his mother dearly, and whenever he was out and she was worried about him, he’d always assure her, saying, “Mom, I’m good, God’s got me.” In September 2022, when she had COVID-19 and had to quarantine, he would cook her food and leave it outside her room, knocking on the door and saying, “Mom, I got you some food, love you.”

Cooking was also one of his aspirations. His career ambitions varied; he had gone from wanting to be a basketball star to a football star to a rapper. But in October, when a cousin visited from North Carolina and he helped her serve food, he changed his plans. He was poised to graduate from Trezevant High School in the Frayser neighborhood in May, and after this, he was going to move to North Carolina, work with his cousin in food trucks, and go to culinary school to become a chef.

And one day, Myra swore, he’d be able to help his mother in a big way.

“Mom, I'm gonna get rich and I'm gonna take care of you,” he said. “I'm going to buy you a house, you just watch and see. I got you. No matter what, I got you.”

On Nov. 13, Angela drove to Trezevant High to pick up Myra and his sister from school. Myra asked if he could stay to go to tutoring, and she said yes.

“Myra, call me before you leave school so I can pick you up because it gets dark at five,” she told him.

Angela Kirkendoll poses for a portrait with a photo of her son Jlymyra Kirkendoll, who was shot and killed in November, at her mother’s home in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Kirkendoll would have graduated from Trezevant High School in May.

“Okay mom, I got you,” he replied. “Love you.”

Angela and her daughter drove to the store. On their way home, she got a call from the principal at Trezevant. Myra had been shot.

Angela and her daughter rushed to the intersection of Nunnelee and Brookmeade, less than half a mile from the school, where she was told to go. When they arrived, Angela saw a body being lifted onto a stretcher, but couldn’t tell if it was him or not. Then her daughter pointed out the person’s shoes. They were Myra’s.

Angela got back into the car and headed towards the hospital. And as she prepared to drive onto the highway, she swears she sensed her son leaving this world.

“I felt something,” she said. “My whole left side, I just felt something being pulled away from me. And by the time I got to the hospital he was gone.”

His death has left a hole in her family. She misses hearing him tell her “God’s got me.” She misses helping him get ready for school every morning. She’ll think back to his birthday party, and she can imagine him dancing.

“I just want the world to know that Jlymyra was a good kid, a lovable kid, a funny kid, a kid that loved life,” she said. “He didn't deserve this. He deserved to live his life, like every kid that lost their life to gun violence… All of them deserved a chance to be something in life. If not a cook, a lawyer, a doctor, a journalist. They deserved to live. And I just wish Memphis would do something better because this is ridiculous with gun violence. This is just crazy.”

Maaliyah Williamson, 9

You couldn’t keep Maaliyah Williamson from dancing. The third grader danced as a cheerleader. She danced in videos on TikTok. She danced in her classroom at Ford Road Elementary School. She had a zest for life and for others, and she showed it.

Maaliyah loved to help her teachers. She hugged people that she saw on the street. She visited an older lady who lived in her neighborhood, asking her if she needed anything and offering her food.

She was playful and would go into her grandmother’s room and put on her makeup and earrings. At the same time, she loved the song “Favorite Song” by the rapper and singer Toosii, which includes the lyrics “You look good without no make-up, no lashes.” Sometimes, she would put on the shoes of her mother, Christina Williamson. “Maaliyah, why are you in my stuff,” Christina would ask her, and rather than talk back, Maaliyah would simply smile.

“I’d be fussing at her, and she’d smile,” her mother said. “She loved everyone… she was a happy child."

She was a smart one, too, and she planned to one day become a doctor who would buy Christina a pink G-wagon, as pink was her mother’s favorite color.

Maaliyah was also hoping to travel the world. But before globe-trotting, she was going to travel to St. Louis on a school trip with her principal in the summer of 2023. Just one person from each grade at Ford Road had been selected, and an excited Maaliyah was among those chosen.

“I was going to get her pillows and blankets,” Christina said. “Every day she was telling me she needed this, she needed that.”

On May 14, Christina, Maaliyah, and their family went to Applebee’s for Mother's Day. Because it was a large group, they took two cars, with Christina, Maaliyah, and her seven-year-old brother riding in the vehicle of a close family friend.

When they returned, people had to use the bathroom, and the bulk of the group, including Christina, went inside, while Maaliyah and her brother remained outside. A gunshot was heard, and everyone rushed out. Maaliyah had been hit and was on the ground. She and her brother had been exploring their family friend’s car and found a loaded gun in the glove compartment, which Christina did not know was there.

Her brother had accidentally shot her.

Christina Williamson poses for a portrait with photos of her nine-year-old daughter Maaliyah Williamson, who was shot and killed when her brother found a gun in the glove compartment of a family friend’s car and accidentally shot her, at her home in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, January 12, 2024.

An ambulance came and took Maaliyah, who at the time was still breathing. But her mother couldn’t ride in the ambulance with her or go to the hospital. Instead, she was taken to the police station for questioning. She was there when she was told her daughter had passed away.

Since Maaliyah’s death, she has gone to counseling, as has her son. She’s grateful for the support she’s received. She’s grateful for her boyfriend, a man loved by Maaliyah, whom she believes God placed in her life. But at the same time, she’s tempted to question God. She wants to ask, “Why did you take my baby, out of all people?”

“When I lost my baby,” Christina said, “I lost a part of me.”

Sometimes, she said she wished it was her who had been killed instead of Maaliyah. She can't let her go. Not yet. Every day, she listens to “Favorite Song,” the song her daughter loved so much. Every day, she visits her grave and cries.

And outside her home, she looks up at a star in the sky, one that she had never seen before Maaliyah died.

“That’s my baby. She’s looking at me,” Christina said. “That star ain’t never been there until my baby passed… It's no, ‘rest in peace Maaliyah,’ it's ‘Maaliyah live on.’ Because she's living on.”

Jacques Nelson, 15

Jacques Nelson was a happy, playful child who was always smiling. When he was about five years old, his family had a bunk bed; and he used to climb up to the top bunk, leap down to the wooden floor, and burst into laughter. It was clear to his father, Jarvis Nelson, that he had a lot of energy, and he felt it would be best for him to channel this energy into an activity.

“I’ve got to get this boy into something,” Jarvis said.

So, he got him into football, a sport that swiftly became his passion.

Jacques began playing football around age six and excelled on the field. He was big, strong, and athletic, and eventually reached his father’s height of 6 foot 3 inches tall. Playing both offensive and defensive lineman, he garnered an array of trophies and accolades as the years went by. At Bellevue Middle, he won the Defensive MVP award. In an elite tournament in Nashville, he was nominated as an up-and-coming lineman. At Houston High School, he was the only freshman to start on the team, and when he transferred to Central High School, he continued to churn out sterling performances on the field.

Jacques was a competitor who liked to tackle opposing players. As his father said, “he loved to get him a sack.” But he liked to block for and protect his teammates, too. After all, he loved his teammates ― just as he loved his friends and family. His grandparents knew Jacques was the person to call if they needed chores done, and he relished being able to help them.

He also relished the possibilities of the future. As a standout athlete, he dreamt of playing football at the highest level. One day, Jacques thought he could be like his cousin, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III. He wanted to play for his favorite team, the Tennessee Titans.

“He loved to compete,” his father said. “He loved it.”

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Jarvis was walking into the house with groceries in his arms when he got a phone call from his wife. Jacques was being sped to the hospital after being shot at the Breezy Point Apartments in Frayser, where he had been spending the night with a friend. Jarvis dropped everything at the door and rushed to the hospital, driving so fast he beat the ambulance.

Early on the morning of Nov. 13, Jacques passed away.

“I was just hurt. It still hurts,” Jarvis said. “It’s hurt me to my soul. I feel like I was in the journey of a nightmare. … They [the killers] need to turn themselves in for what they did. We need justice. My family needs justice.”

Jacques Nelson passed away on Nov. 13, 2023.

Not long after his death, the Houston High football team won the state championship. Though Jacques had transferred to Central, his parents were welcomed to the school, where they received signed cards and were shown how much Jacques had been loved. Teachers spoke of how he had helped other students in his class. When told his son seemed special, he responded with four words:

“He most definitely was.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting. Anyone with information should call 901-528-2274. There is a $4,000 reward.

Zoriania Walker, 3

When Camilla Brown first laid eyes on her infant granddaughter, Zoriania, she found her “breathtaking.”

“I have five sons and one daughter,” Brown said. “So, when she came into the word, it was like I finally got my second daughter.”

Over the next few years, the two grew close. Brown’s son, who was Zoriania's father, was incarcerated, and she made a point to be active in the life of her granddaughter, who called her “Granny.” Though Zoriania lived with her mother, Iyania Walker, she was regularly at Brown’s house, often staying for two weeks at a time.

“Every chance we had, we went and got her,”Brown said. “It didn’t matter if we were just getting out of work; we went and got her.”

It was hard not to like little Zoriania. A sweet, bubbly 3-year-old, she enjoyed doing TikTok dances with her aunt and playing with her toys. She liked going to restaurants and was partial to shrimp, fries, and chicken. She had fun wearing her mother’s and sister’s wigs and putting on other people’s shoes. It didn’t matter who they belonged to or how large they were in comparison to her feet. She’d slip into them and giggle as she paraded around the house.

She was also excited to start preschool in the fall, and Brown was confident her granddaughter would thrive.

Around 9 p.m. on June 20, Brown woke to a phone call from one of her sons, who had been at the Whitehaven apartment complex where Zoriania’s mother lived. He was screaming.

A man had entered the apartment with a gun, he told her. Zoriania had been shot and was being rushed to the hospital.

At first, his words didn’t register with Brown. He had been difficult to understand on the phone, and she had to sit and think about what he said. Then reality dawned on her, and she dropped to the floor.

Close to midnight, she got another call from her son. Zoriania had passed away.

Brown collapsed into her boyfriend's arms. She was about a week away from her birthday, which Zoriania was poised to celebrate with her. Zoriania had always joined for birthday celebrations. Brown had even expected to see her in a matter of hours. That night, one of her other sons had gone to the apartment complex to pick Zoriana up after finishing his shift at a nearby Taco Bell.

Zoriania Walker liked to go out to eat and was partial to shrimp, fries, and chicken.

He had walked through the gates just as the killer was leaving.

More than six months later, Brown said she was still struggling with Zoriania’s death. It’s difficult to believe she’s really gone; so many of her clothes and toys are still in the house. Generally, when Zoriania wasn’t with her, Brown knew she was at her mother’s house. But now, when she goes to her mother’s house, Zoriania isn’t there.

Brown does have her good days. Then she has days when she needs to be alone.

Zoriania had been her best friend.

“There’s more kids now dying from gun violence than anything. I just don’t understand. You take a piece of a person’s life away. You take a family member from them,” she said. “We’re still dealing with the heartbreak from the choice somebody made to pull a trigger on a gun.”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Parents of Memphis children killed in 2023 refelct on the lives lost