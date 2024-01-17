Lost Recipes: These century-old dishes spotlight versatility of round steak

Round steak is used in a lot of modern dishes — everything from beef stew and pot roast to sandwiches and stir-fry.

This is a different kind of steak. It's very lean and, if not cooked right, can turn out extra tough. Folks have been coming up with new uses for this rump meat ever since we started eating beef.

Rolled round steak.

We’ve got several round steak recipes from the pages of the Montgomery Advertiser. This time, we’re kicking it off with one from the 1800s.

Scotch Scallops (1877)

Get two pounds of round steak, chop it fine, and set it aside. In a frying pan, put in a lump of butter that’s “half the size of an egg.” When the butter is melted, dredge in a little flour. Let it start to brown, then put a cup of water (or maybe a little more). Stir it to make gravy. Then add your chopped steak into it. Stir often and cook for 20 minutes.

Salisbury Steak (1893)

This one seems made for folks back in the day who couldn’t get ground beef, or didn’t have access to a meat grinder.

Chop the surface of a round steak with a dull knife. Then scrape off the meat until it is “pulp.” Squish the pulp it into small patties and broil them. Season with onion juice. Serve it with sauce piquant (a spicy, tomato-based stew).

Individual Mock Venison Pies (1936)

3 pounds of round steak

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper

3 tablespoons flour

2 cups of sliced carrots

3/4 cup of sliced turnips

1 cup of cubed potatoes

6 small onions

Cut the beef into one in cubes. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and flour, and fry in a little grease until brown. Cover this with boiling water and cook for one hour. Then add carrots, onions, and turnips and cook 15 minutes longer. Thicken gravy with a little flour smoothed in cold water. Add potatoes and pour into individual ramekins (small dishes used for baking). Cover each with a crust of flaky pastry. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Then reduced heat to 325 and cook for another 40 minutes.

Creole Round Steak (1939)

1 pound round steak

½ cup flour

4 tablespoons of bacon fat (you can’t go wrong with liquid bacon!)

¼ cup minced onion

1/3 cup choppd green peppers

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon celery salt

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 cup tomatoes

1 cup boiling water

Use a meat mallet to pound the steak o both sides. Add flour and then pound that in also. Then brown the meat on both sides in the bacon fat. Add the seasonings and tomatoes. Cover and let it simmer for an hour. Turn the meat several times to allow for even cooking. Add the water and cook very slowly until the meat is tender.

Beef Steak Pie (1959)

Braise brown beef steak cubes and sliced onions in bouillon, seasoned slightly with all-spice, ginger and paprika. When almost tender, add cubed potatoes and cook until done. Season to taste. Top with a pastry layer, and bake at 450 degrees until crust is brown.

Stuffed Steak Rolls (1959)

Roll individual servings of round steak around bread dressing and fasten with toothpicks. Braise until tender in tomato juice.

IF YOU TRY IT

If you decide to try one of these lost recipes, please send us a photo and a note on how it went. Send it in an email titled "Lost Recipes" to Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Lost Recipes: Try these round steak dishes from a century ago