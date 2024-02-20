Lost Recipes: Homemade bread styles that aren't stale a century later

In this week’s Lost Recipes, we’re going to show you how to make a lot of dough. For 1916 bread, that is.

The Advertiser buttered up a whole loaf of unique bread recipes more than 100 years ago that you just “knead” to know today. They might be the best thing since sliced bread, but you'll have to do the slicing. I'll sandwich in as many recipes as I can, while I'm on a roll. It's the "yeast" I could do.

I “Wonder” how many bread puns I should make before I sound half-baked? Keep it up and I might be toast. (Editor's note: Yes, you will.)

Instead of going to a store for bread, the Advertiser has recipes you can try making in your own kitchen.

Peanut bread

Here’s a recipe you and your pet elephant may want to try — as long as you’re not allergic to peanuts.

1 cup of milk

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

¼ cup butter

½ cup syrup

½ yeast cake

2 cups chopped peanuts

1 egg

Cinnamon sugar

Dissolve the ½ yeast cake in ¼ cup of lukewarm water and let it stand overnight. The next morning, add chopped peanuts, butter, syrup, egg and flour. Mix it to make a soft dough, then place it in a shallow pan and let it sit there and rise. The dough should end up about an inch deep in the pan. When it’s ready to bake, rub the top with milk, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and more chopped peanuts, and bake it for about a half hour. Recipe doesn’t say what temperature, but probably about 350. Take it out, slice it up and enjoy.

Maybe I'm nutty, but I wonder how this would taste with peanut butter?

Creole bread

To five cups of sifted flour, add one cake of yeast dissolved in ¼ cup of lukewarm water. Warm a pint of buttermilk and mix in a teaspoon each of soda and salt, ¼ cup syrup, two tablespoons of melted butter, then pour it all into the flour and yeast. Beat it well and add more flour if needed to make a stiff enough dough to knead. Place it into a fresh bowl and cover. When the bulk of the dough has doubled, take it out and make two loaves. Bake it for an hour. If you’d like to use some of the dough to make rolls, add more shortening.

This would probably be great to use when making New Orleans-style Creole bread pudding. Maybe we'll find a lost recipe for that sometime.

Graham bread

Unlike other wheat flours, graham flour is made by combining finely ground endosperm with coarsely ground bran and germ. The result is a coarsely textured brown flour with a nutty, sweet taste.

For those who aren't familiar with this, Graham bread is very similar to whole wheat bread. The flour used is named after Sylvester Graham, the inventor of — you guessed it — Graham crackers.

“Graham bread is very nutritious, especially for delicate children,” the Advertiser wrote.

Put five tablespoons of syrup or molasses and 1 ½ teaspoons of salt in a bowl with 2 cups of scalded milk or water. When it’s lukewarm, add dissolved yeast cake and four cups of graham flour, and 3 cups of white flour. Beat it thoroughly, cover it up and let it rise. Kneed it slightly and shape it into loaves. Bake it for 45 minutes, slice it up and enjoy.

Quaker Oats bread

Containers of Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

By the time this recipe came out, Quaker Oats had been around a mere 15 years. According to the company, it was officially founded in 1901 by grain pioneers Ferdinand Schumacher, John Stuart, George Douglas and Henry Parsons Crowell. Since 2001, Quaker Oats been owned by PepsiCo — so maybe this bread would wash down good with an ice cold Pepsi.

In a mixing bowl, pour in one package of Quaker Oats, 2 teaspoons of salt, two tablespoons of sugar, two tablespoons of butter, and two cups of boiling water. Let it stand until it’s lukewarm. Then add two more cups of boiling water, and let it stand until it’s lukewarm again. Then add a yeast cake that’s been dissolved in ½ cup of warm water. Add 2 quarts of flour a cup at a time, beating completely. Turn the mixture out on a breadboard and knead it well. Use more flour if necessary, because this dough is very sticky. Let it rise, knead it again, and then make it into loaves and bake for an hour.

IF YOU TRY IT

If you decide to try one of these lost recipes, please send us a photo and a note on how it went. Send it in an email titled "Lost Recipes" to Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

