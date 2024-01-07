Lost Recipes: These two Depression-era dishes for housewives are absolutely hamtastic

Back in the ‘30s, it was pretty clear that recipes printed in the Montgomery Advertiser were geared toward women — toward housewives. At the time, you've got to wonder if men realized how much actual work went into maintaining those homes, the kids, the food supplies and much, much more.

In 1936, when these recipes came along, America was in the middle of the Great Depression. The economy was absolutely shot. Yet, somehow, these housewives found a way to use what they had to feed their families. At the time, ham in Montgomery was ranging from 25 to about 40 cents a pound.

As we wrote back then, “The housewife is always on the outlook for easily prepared and economical main dishes for the family dinner.”

First off, here’s a simple comfort food they used to fill bellies in tough times:

Apparently you could use ham for a main dish and a dessert back in the '30s.

Ham and Macaroni

1 cup minced ham

2 cups cooked macaroni

2 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of flour

1 cup of canned tomatoes (strained)

2 tablespoons of minced green pepper

Salt

Paprika

1/4 cup of bread crumbs

1/2 cup of grated cheese

Start off by smoothing the flour into the butter and adding the strained tomatoes. Add green pepper and seasoning, and then stir the sauce until thickened. In a separate buttered baking dish, put a layer of macaroni down. Then add a payer of ham. Repeat this until all of it is used. Pour the sauce over the ham and macaroni, and then sprinkle breadcrumbs and grated cheese over the top. Dot with butter and brown in the over for about 20 minutes.

Without going over the top on ingredients, they could make this casserole (I think it’s a casserole) and feed the whole family.

Heart Mold of Ham

Who said ham can’t be a dessert. At least I think this is a dessert. This is one someone really needs to make and then let us know exactly what it is. Who knows? it might pair well with the ham and macaroni dish.

1 ½ tablespoons of gelatin

1/4 cup of cold water

2/3 cups of boiling water

3 cups boiled ham, minced (Wow, that’s more ham than the casserole has.)

1/8 teaspoon of paprika (very tiny amount)

Just a few grains of cayenne (Not sure what the point of this is.)

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

1 cup of whipped cream (This is what I think makes it a dessert.)

Mayonaise

Lettuce leaves

Soak the gelatin in cold water for 10 minutes. Add the boiling water and stir until dissolved. Then, you guessed it, toss in the ham, paprika, cayenne and parsley. Then, I kid you not, fold in the whipped cream. By the way, you’re going to need little heart-shaped molds to pour this mixture of stuff into, and the recipe says to make sure they’ve been dipped in cold water. Put them in the fridge to chill. When they’re done, Them pop them out of the molds, onto little serving plates that have heart leaves of lettuce.

Drumroll please…. After all that’s done, you garnish these ham-gelatin hearts with a mayonnaise rose made with a pastry bag and rose tube.

It serves six. I’d be amazed if six people ate all of this.

IF YOU TRY IT

If you decide to try one of these lost recipes (especially the Heart Mold of Ham) please send us a photo and a note on how it went. Send it in an email titled "Lost Recipes" to Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Lost Recipes: These 1936 ham dishes are meant to feed the whole family