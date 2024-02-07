Lost Recipes: Two post-WWII chili dishes, and other uses for chili powder

People love a good bowl of homemade chili, and most of us who make it at home use a special blend of spices called chili powder — ground chili pepper often mixed with cumin, onion, garlic and salt — to get a spicy flavor just right for a cool evening.

Let’s start the lost recipes from decades ago in the Advertiser with a bowl of what you might expect out of chili — with an extra ingredient.

Middle American Chili (1946)

2 tablespoons fat or oil

1 ½ cups sliced onions

½ pound ground beef

½ cup chopped green peppers

¾ cup chopped celery

2 cups kidney beans cooked or canned

2 ¼ cup canned tomatoes

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 cup macaroni — elbow or small pieces (Huh? Why the macaroni?)

1 ½ cups hot water

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ cup grated American cheese

¼ cup sliced stuffed olives

Melt fat in kettle. Add onions and cook slowly until soft and lightly browned. Add beef and cook until browned, stirring frequently. (It doesn’t say, but I’m assuming you drain the beef.) Add peppers, celery, beans, tomatoes, salt, pepper and chili powder. Cover and simmer about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add macaroni and water. Mix well. Continue cooking about 30 minutes, or until macaroni is tender, adding additional water if mixture becomes too thick. Just before serving, add Worcestershire sauce, cheese and olives. Stir until cheese is melted. Makes 6 large servings.

Other than being a way to stretch the meal out, I’m still not sure why someone would put macaroni in a pot of homemade chili.

Other uses for chili powder

In 1954, the Advertiser offered some interesting and tasty ways to spice up other dishes with chili powder:

Chili Sour Cream Dressing — Combine a cup of sour cream, a slightly beaten egg, ¼ cup vinegar, 1 ½ teaspoon salt, 1 ½ teaspoon powdered sugar, and 1 ½ teaspoon chili powder into the top of a double boiler. Cook it over hot water until it’s thick. Then serve it over meat, fish or salads.

Chili Bread — Take a loaf of French or Italian bread and split it in half lengthwise. Mix six tablespoons of melted butter or margarine with 1 ½ teaspoons of chili powder, then spready it onto the bread. Bake it at 375 for about 10 minutes.

Chili Sandwiches — Add flavor to your normal sandwich meats — even tuna — by sprinkling in some chili powder.

Chili French Dressing — Add about ½ teaspoon chili poweder to your ranch dressing to give vegetables an extra zing.

Chili Baked Eggs — Top your eggs with grated cheese, butter and, you guessed it, chili powder.

Beef Stew Chili

2 pounds beef stew meat

1 medium onion, sliced

2 tablespoons of fat

8 oz can of tomato sauce

Water

1 teaspoon of chili powder (more if you like it hot)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon whole oregano leaves

6 small whole white onions

4 whole carrots

4 medium potatoes

Brown the meat and sliced onion in the fat. Add tomato sauce and water to cover. Let it simmer for 2 hours. Add seasonings, spices and vegetables. Simmer ½ hour longer until the vegetables are tender. Thicken gravy with flour if you want. This should serve up to 5.

IF YOU TRY IT

If you decide to try one of these lost recipes please send us a photo and a note on how it went. Send it in an email titled "Lost Recipes" to Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

