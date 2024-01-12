Lost skiers trapped in creek wait for rescue in below zero winds, Canada crew says

Two trapped skiers waited for rescuers in freezing temperatures after getting lost in Canada, rescuers said.

The two were backcountry skiing when they fell into Fitzsimmons Creek in Whistler, British Columbia, and couldn’t get out, the North Shore Rescue said in a Jan. 12 Facebook post.

Rescuers said the skiers were suffering from hypothermia and had frozen feet when they were found.

At the time, it was minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill, the rescue team said.

Wind chill is a combination of temperature and what the wind feels like on the skin, according to the National Weather Service.

The two were hoisted into a helicopter, rescuers said.

“It is unlikely the skiers would have survived the night,” the rescue team said.

Whistler is about 75 miles north of Vancouver.

