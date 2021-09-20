Kameleon007 / Getty Images

If you’ve lost your Social Security card, the Social Security Administration provides a fast, online resource to request a new card for most states throughout the country. The online resource can be found here and is available in all states except Alaska, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

See: 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

Find: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

In order to receive a new social security card, you will need to be 18 years of age or older, not be requesting a name change or any other change to the card, and have a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card for the state you live in.

In Delaware and Wisconsin, this service is only available if you have a driver’s license.

Discover: Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

You will need to sign up with a MySocialSecurity account. The SSA does state that in many cases, even with a lost card you may not need a replacement. In most cases they say, simply knowing your SSN will be enough. You may need to provide your card to a new employer, so if you’re in the job market, now may be a good time to cross this off your list.

If you want to request a replacement, here’s how.

Log on to the SSA site here and create a new account You will need to input some personal information including your home address, social security number and upload a photo of your state-issued ID. A screen will pop up notifying you that the SSA has sent you a physical letter with an activation code on it. This will take 5-10 business days. Once the code is activated, you can finish setting up your account online.

If you need immediate assistance, you can contact the SSA at 1-800-772-1213.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Lost Your Social Security Card? Here’s How To Request A New One