'Lost souls:' Probable cause found in 2019 teen suicide case

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
Oct. 5—TAZEWELL, Va. — After hearing lengthy arguments about a 15-year-old juvenile who had made three suicide attempts having access to a firearm and about that juvenile being allowed to stop taking his medication, a Tazewell County judge ruled Monday that there was probable cause in the cases of a mother and stepfather facing charges of felony child neglect.

Jason Osbourne, 41, and Janet Osbourne, 42, of Pounding Mill, Va., came before Judge Martha Ketron in Tazewell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court for a preliminary hearing. They were arrested in December 2019 and charged with felony child neglect in the Oct. 15, 2018, death of Justin Dye, 15. Janet Osbourne was Dye's mother, and Jason Osbourne was his stepfather. They had initially blamed his suicide on bullying at Richlands High School.

Jason Riggs, who is now with the Lebanon Police Department, testified Monday that he was a deputy with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office when he was dispatched on Oct. 15, 2018, to a Green Mountain Road home. Tazewell County 911 had received a call from a male who said that he wanted to commit suicide.

While being questioned by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Melanie Menefee, who represented the state with Commonwealth's Attorney J. Chris Plaster, Riggs said that he was met by Janet Osbourne, who said her son was inside the house. When he opened the door, he heard somebody shout "no, stop or don't," then a gunshot. The mother started screaming, and after making sure she had not been shot, Riggs called for backup.

After other officers arrived and entered the split-level home, Justin Dye was found in the living room with "a single gunshot wound to the chest," Riggs said. Riggs testified that he checked for a pulse, but could not find one.

Lt. Michael Hall, a detective with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, said that when he arrived at the scene, he found a Ruger .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol about "a foot or so from the deceased."

Hall said that while checking the home, he entered the parents' downstairs bedroom and found a nylon holster and nine to 10 cartridges on the bed. Menefee asked if he saw any containers or devices for locking up a gun, and Hall replied that he did not. The bedroom door was not locked, and a nightstand's drawer was partially open. Hall did not recall seeing any way to lock the nightstand's drawer.

When questioned by attorney Robert M. Galumbeck, who represented Jason Osbourne, Hall said he did not see a box for the cartridges. He also said a shell casing was found near the stairway's bannister. There were no more cartridges in the gun.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Conklin with the sheriff's department testified that she later spoke with Janet Osbourne; the parents were not under arrest at that time. Conklin said that she was told about previous incidents when Justin said he wanted to commit suicide. She was also told about his counseling and hospitalization as well as a safety plan that called for locking up firearms, sharp objects, medication and other items he could use to harm himself.

Galumbeck said that he and attorney Flux J. Neo, who is representing Jason Osbourne, had not seen this safety plan.

Conklin said Jason Osbourne stated in an interview that he had been keeping his gun locked up, but "got relaxed" about doing this when Jason's condition seemed to improve.

Galumbeck asked Conklin if Jason Osbourne ever told his client, Mrs. Osbourne, that the gun was not locked up. Conklin could not recall if he said that he had told his wife.

The next witness, Kimberly Hodge with Child Protective Services, said she spoke with both parents Oct. 30, 2018 when they came to discuss another child. Hodge said she looked up medical records after Jason Osbourne asked about Justin and saw that there was a safety plan.

Neo objected to the commonwealth and Hodge calling the document a safety plan. It was a "discharge summary" from the hospital where Jason was treated, and it was not generated by the county's department of social services or a state agency. Galumbeck asked Hodge whether the plan had a time limit, and she replied that it did not.

Hodge said she did discuss the plan with Janet and Jason Osbourne, and expressed concern about Jason not getting his medication. She was also concerned that there was a gun in the home.

Janet Osbourne said during the discussion that Justin had quit taking his medication because "he did not like the way the medication made him feel and she was not physically able to make him take it," Hodge testified.

When asked about the gun, Jason Osbourne said that he had it for home protection, that he "didn't think Jason would touch it," Hodge said. It was not like there was "a flashing neon sign" on the dresser telling Jason "here's a gun and bullets," she said that he stated.

Janet Osbourne never specifically said that she knew where the gun was located, Hodge said.

Galumbeck and Neo argued to Judge Ketron that the commonwealth had not met the burden of proof in the cases against their clients. Galumbeck said there was no way Janet Osbourne could have known that the gun was accessible.

Neo said that the incident occurred about eight or nine months after Justin Dye was hospitalized. He was still undergoing treatment and appeared to be improving, and Jason Osbourne was relying on the mother's assessment of her son.

Menefee told the judge the Justin had made three previous suicide attempts, and that his parents had been told to secure medications, sharp objects and any other objects he could use to harm himself. Jason Osbourne had locked up the gun at first, but later stopped doing that.

"Believing he's not going to touch it, that's not going to cut it," Menefee said.

Menefee also said that Justin Dye was on medication, but his mother Janet Osbourne let him stop taking it because he didn't like the way it made him feel.

"As a parent, you're sometimes forced to do something they don't like and you don't like," she said. "They allowed a 15-year-old to make his own decision on whether he took his medication or not."

Ketron said that it was "an extremely sad case," and that "the court is certainly not dismissive of the mother and father's feelings and emotions over what happened to Justin."

Ketron ruled that the cases had probable cause. They were forwarded to the November session of the Tazewell County Grand Jury.

Both Jason and Janet Osbourne were arrested around the same time as Suzanne Polkinghorn and Richard Hodges in connection with the suicide of Kayla Hodges. While Hodges' suicide was unrelated to Dye's, both teens attended Richlands High School, and Hodges committed suicide exactly six months after Dye.

Polkinghorn and Richard Hodges are also facing felony child neglect charges.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

