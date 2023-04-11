Lost tourist from Georgia is shot while asking for directions, Louisiana cops say

A lost tourist from Georgia was shot while stopping for directions in Louisiana, officials said.

The woman’s three kids were in the car when she honked her horn to get help after the shooting, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote April 8 in a Facebook post.

Now, deputies are looking for a man who’s accused of shooting the woman during a robbery attempt.

The harrowing incident occurred along West Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in the Shreveport area. Deputies said the woman and her children were coming from Atlanta to visit family when the mother became lost and got out of the car to ask for directions.

“That’s when the man tried to rob her at gunpoint,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The woman said she immediately ran when the gunman shot her in the forearm.”

The woman escaped to a nearby apartment complex and honked her car’s horn until someone helped her. She was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, and her children weren’t hurt in the shooting, officials said.

An investigation continues, and deputies ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 318-675-2170.

