A lot of New Year's resolutions will likely collapse Thursday. Here's how you can avoid it

It may be only a matter of time before your New Year's resolution fails, but that time could come sooner than you think – like Thursday.

It seems Jan. 17 is D-Day for New Year's resolutions – the day most people give up on good intentions and fall back into old habits.

Strava, a social network for athletes that tracks runs and bike rides, looked at more than 108 million entries in the U.S. and found Thursday is when Americans are most likely to bail out on fitness resolutions.

However, many do stick with it past Jan. 17. In fact, about 40 percent are successful at the six month mark, according to John Norcross, a psychology professor at the University of Scranton.

"Contrary to widespread public opinion, a considerable proportion of New Year resolvers do succeed," Norcross said.

The professor studies behavior change and has authored multiple scholarly articles on New Year's resolutions. His work is often cited as saying only 8 percent of resolutions succeed, a figure he calls "nonsense."

So how do you keep your resolutions past Thursday? Whether swearing off junk food, promising to watch finances or aiming for more time with the kids, here are ways Norcross' research suggests for a successful New Year's resolution:

Set attainable goals

Don't make too many changes at once. Make specific goals that you feel you can achieve and that have concrete results.

Have an action plan and track progress

By monitoring progress, you hold yourself accountable. Using technology, like apps that track weight loss or remind users to get active, can also have positive impacts.

Remember, you're only human

Changing behavior is a learned skill. Don't get down on yourself if you fail to follow through one day. Don't let one failure derail your goals entirely.

"Most successful resolvers slip in January. But a slip need not be a fall," Norcross says.

Get help from others

Let friends and family know what your resolutions are. If you're public about your goal, it's better than keeping it yourself. Having a buddy join you with your resolution helps, too.