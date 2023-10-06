'A lot of buyers are mad.' Why it costs so much to buy a house in the Cincinnati area

It’s more expensive to buy a home in the Cincinnati metro area than it has been in at least a decade as prices linger near record highs and traditional mortgage rates hit their highest levels in 23 years.

By the end of last week, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 7.31% − the highest rate since December 2000, Freddie Mac recently reported.

Meanwhile, home prices continue to rise at a steady pace, climbing 10% to $285,000 in August, compared to the same month last year, according to the latest figures from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. The median home price hit a record high of $290,000 in May.

Typical mortgage payment approaching $2,000 a month

Based on those figures, the monthly payment on a median priced home in Cincinnati would be about $1,956 with a 20% down payment on a 30-year, fixed rate loan, not including taxes, insurance and other expenses, the Enquirer calculated.

That's the highest mortgage payment for the Cincinnati area since at least 2012, when Redfin began tracking numbers for the area.

How much house can you afford?

To comfortably afford such a payment without exceeding 28% of your monthly gross income − the threshold mortgage lenders often use to qualify mortgage borrowers − your household would have to bring in at least $7,000 a month, or $84,000 a year.

According to US Census data, the latest median household income in Cincinnati metro area rings in at $75,062, pushing the boundaries of affordability too high for some potential homebuyers and sending them to the sidelines.

Pending home sales in the Cincinnati area plummeted 23% from July to August this year, according to Redfin.

"Has our market slowed down? Yes," said Donna Deaton, vice president of sales for RE/MAX Victory in Liberty Township, noting that a "lot of buyers are mad" because if they could afford a $400,000 house six or eight months ago, now they can only afford a house closer to $300,000.

Looking forward

An already miserably unaffordable housing market is expected to get even worse if the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates higher for longer, as the central bank has indicated. And many experts think the Fed might even raise its benchmark rate one more time before the year ends.

In addition, federal student loan payments resumed this week for about 40 million borrowers, adding another financial burden for many consumers in their prime homebuying years.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mortgage rates hit 23-year high, sinking Cincinnati housing demand