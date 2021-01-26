'A lot of chaos': 1 dead, at least 5 injured after driver strikes pedestrians across 15 blocks in Portland, police say

A wrecked vehicle is seen after a driver struck and injured at least six people over a 20-block stretch before crashing on Monday in Portland, Ore.
Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY

One person was killed and at least five others were injured on Monday after a driver struck pedestrians in multiple incidents in Portland, Oregon, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau said calls began coming into the station about a hit-and-run incident early Monday afternoon. A short time later, while they were responding to the first incident, officers received calls that the same car, a silver Honda Element, was hitting other pedestrians.

In all, the incidents happened over a 15-block stretch, creating "a very large crime scene," police spokesman Derrick Carmon said during an afternoon press conference.

When the vehicle finally crashed, the suspect fled on foot but was later arrested with the help of the community, Carmon said. There were multiple reports that the car drove up onto sidewalks to run over pedestrians during what police labeled a "major traffic incident," Carmon said, but added that the incident was still under investigation.

Six pedestrians were taken to the hospital by ambulances, Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson Rich Chatman said during the press conference. One victim later died, police said in a news release.

The fire department said others were likely involved in the incident but didn't require transport for medical treatment.

"There was a lot of chaos going on," Chatman said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Portland 'chaos': Driver kills 1, injures at least 5 other pedestrians

