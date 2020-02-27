'We do a lot of crying': American couple in quarantine for coronavirus separated in Japan, US

It seemed like the dream retirement vacation: Six months around Asia and Australia, including a stint on Princess Cruises' luxurious Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Then, on Feb. 3, John, 63, and Melanie Haering, 58, from Tooele, Utah, were readying for bed when they learned the ship would be quarantined for the night. The confinement was extended as people started to come down with coronavirus. Facing a 14-day quarantine that saw hundreds get sick, their vacation of a lifetime turned into a nightmare.

Making matters worse, the two have been separated since Feb. 13, when John became ill, was taken off the ship in Yokohama, Japan, and transported to Chiba University Hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus. He is one of more than 700 passengers who contracted the virus during the ship's quarantine, which some officials have said failed.

On Feb. 16, Melanie left Japan on an American charter flight with more than 300 other Diamond Princess evacuees. Since then, she's been in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California.

It's the longest they've spent apart in their eight years of marriage, Melanie told USA TODAY. And there's a literal ocean separating them.

"We do a lot of crying," John told USA TODAY Monday. Melanie seconded his sentiment: "I have tears in my eyes now."

Three days before John was taken off the ship, the night of Feb. 10, Melanie alerted the crew that he was displaying symptoms of coronavirus, as all passengers on the Diamond Princess had been instructed to do. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties; if the virus worsens, it can develop into pneumonia, kidney failure, severe acute respiratory syndrome or lead to death.

But she said no one responded immediately, and he went untested until after he was taken off the ship.

"Honestly it was really backwards; I called and he had a fever of 104 degrees," she said. "The person said to me, 'We'll put him on the list.' "

They had to follow up to get someone to come the next day, John said, and they learned that Princess Cruises was removing 60 other ill passengers from the ship.

The doctors who visited their room didn't speak English and didn't do anything to help. They asked what his temperature was and left. "That’s when I told Melanie, 'We are in this alone.' "

"So those doctors came in knowing he was ill, did not take his temperature, did not swab him and didn’t test me," Melanie continued. "We kept asking, 'Are you going to swab us?' And he goes, 'No no no.' "

Another set of doctors came in hours later, by which time John had developed a rash. Yet he was left in their cabin for another two days as his temperature fluctuated before they came back.

"They came and got me out of my room," he said, noting that he was given 15 minutes to collect his belongings. "When they got to the room, I was able to give [Melanie] a hug and a kiss, and I couldn’t even look back," he recalled.

It might seem odd, he understands, that he kissed his wife goodbye when he was ill – but they hadn't been separated at all, even when it was clear that he was sick.

John and Melanie Haering More

"I didn’t think anything of it because we kiss all the time and obviously had in our room, so it didn’t even cross either of our minds that maybe we shouldn’t," he said. "We had been in quarantine for 10 days in a small room, in the same bed, through the worst fever I have ever had, and Melanie was right there, putting wet, cold towels on me for days. It didn’t seem like it would do any harm to kiss her goodbye."