‘A lot of gunshots’: Police shoot suspect after vehicle chase in downtown Meridian

The Meridian Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting in downtown Meridian on Thursday afternoon, and said at the start of a 4:30 p.m. news conference that police had wounded a suspect.

Police confirmed earlier on social media that the suspect had been transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured, the department said.

Dan Romero, a construction foreman working at a nearby site, told the Idaho Statesman that he saw a white pickup truck traveling on Meridian Road turn south onto Broadway Avenue, with several police cars in pursuit, just before 2 p.m.

Shortly after that, witnesses said they heard gunfire.

“It was a lot of gunshots and it went off quick,” said Alfonso Blanco, another construction worker. “It sounded like an automatic.”

A white truck at the scene appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield. Both Meridian and Boise police vehicles were at the scene as officers blocked off streets.

Police told the Statesman that they would hold a news conference later Thursday on the shooting.