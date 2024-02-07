"That was a lot": MTG storms out of hearing after being called out over hypocrisy on "crime"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., dashed out of a House committee hearing on crime in Washington, D.C., Tuesday when a Democratic colleague called her out for hypocrisy, HuffPost reports.

The reprimand followed a lengthy complaint from Greene, a conspiracy theorist and avid supporter of Donald Trump, that covered crime rates in D.C., the former president and the Black Lives Matter movement, among other subjects.

“That was a lot,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., upon Greene finishing her statement, noting the irony in her concerns about crime in the capital city when she "coddled" the "insurrectionists" involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

"I think it's quite interesting that my colleague wants to try to talk about the safety in D.C. when she literally supported an insurrection and attack on the Capitol, visited the prisoners," Garcia said, before recalling how he saw Greene "high-five folks that want to overthrow our government" during the visit.

Garcia's remarks prompted the Georgia congresswoman, who last month dubbed Hunter Biden a "coward" for leaving a hearing when she spoke about him, to flee from the meeting. Greene appeared to have shouted something as she exited the room, but it is unclear what.

“She’s insane,” Garcia posted afterward on X/Twitter. The California Democrat has previously admonished Greene for her support of those jailed in connection to the Jan. 6 riots.

“[T]he first thing she does when we walk in and meet them is greets them and hugs them and prays with them and apologizes and is treating them like heroes, and I’m sitting there going, this is disgusting,” Garcia told The MeidasTouch Podcast in November. “These people attacked our government, they tried to overthrow our government.”