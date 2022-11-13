A lot of stocks look like bargains but this one is unjustifiably cheap

BP petrol station - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

It is not difficult to find cheap stocks at the moment. A slowing global economy, rapidly rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the value of a variety of companies to come under severe pressure.

However, even amid a sea of cheap stocks, BP’s valuation is unjustifiably low. The oil and gas giant trades at less than four times forecast earnings even after a buoyant share price performance over recent months.

Indeed, it has soared by 61pc since Questor advised readers to buy it in August last year. In doing so, it has trounced the FTSE 100 by 59 percentage points.

Clearly, the company is not immune from wider economic threats. Demand for oil and gas could realistically fall as the world economy slows, thereby reducing profitability across the sector. However, in this column’s view, even the very darkest of today’s downbeat economic forecasts does not justify such a low price-to-earnings ratio for a high-quality business with long-term growth potential.

The company’s quarterly results, released earlier this month, showed it continued to make excellent progress in improving its financial position. Net debt has fallen for 10 successive quarters and is now a third lower than at the time of our recommendation last year. Its net-debt-to-equity ratio is just 30pc, which suggests it is well placed to overcome a sustained period of interest rate rises.

BP’s recent financial performance has been buoyed by an elevated oil price, which surged to a high of more than $120 a barrel this year and currently stands at around $90.

This has produced vast amounts of free cash flow that have enabled the business to buy back a lot of shares during the year: including a $2.5bn programme announced earlier this month it plans to buy back shares worth $8.5bn. In Questor’s view, this is an excellent use of surplus cash while the shares trade at extremely low levels.

Income-seeking shareholders have not been overlooked by the company, which expects to raise its dividend by 4pc a year over the next three years, in combination with $4bn in annual share buybacks.

Encouragingly, these figures assume an oil price that is a third lower than its current level. When combined with the stock’s 3.8pc dividend yield, this suggests it offers highly attractive income prospects.

Of course, BP is in the process of making major, albeit gradual, changes to its portfolio of assets as it seeks to transition from fossil fuels to renewables. This process is being made far easier by its strong financial performance, which provides more than enough cash for the company to make large acquisitions to ultimately align itself with net zero opportunities.

For example, it recently bought an American renewable natural gas producer, Archaea Energy, for $3.3bn in cash. In addition, it closed the acquisition of 40.5pc of one of the world’s largest planned renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs in its latest quarter.

BP could also benefit if elevated geopolitical risks over the coming years prompt a slower pace of transition to net zero than is currently expected. Energy security has already become more important following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the prospect of winter blackouts could swing public opinion further towards relatively reliable fossil fuels.

The International Energy Agency has forecast that global demand for oil will rise between now and 2030. This should buoy BP’s financial performance in an era when industry expenditure is likely to be focused on the renewables transition rather than oil exploration.

While the world economy’s slowing growth prospects mean the price of oil could come under pressure in the near term, BP’s exceptionally low valuation more than compensates for this. It also fully factors in the potential for higher taxes as major economies seek to reduce budget deficits over the coming years.

This column is therefore not ready to book its sizeable gain on the stock. In fact, BP continues to offer excellent long-term total return prospects and remains a worthwhile purchase.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: BP

Share price at close: 478.4p

