Lots locked up over weekend

Mar. 16—Despite the Saturday's freak snowstorm, the local jails saw a flurry of inmates come through the cell doors.

Bookings were bonkers in Boyd County, as well as the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and Carter. Rowan and Greenup were a bit light over the weekend.

Anyone listed in the jailed article should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. These are people — they have rights and feelings.

The following people were locked up over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Adam P. Duff, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Ashley Chapman, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court warrant and a commitment order in a felony case.

—Bradley S. Robbins, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Christopher N. Allen, 34, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

—Christopher M. Akers, 47, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Morgan L. Page, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

—Randall P. Joseph, 50, of Lexington, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with fourth-degree assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

—Terry G. Sullivan, 56, of Rush, was booked Friday on a bench warrant out of Greenup County and a felony indictment warrant charging him with third-degree burglary.

—Clarence M. Jackson, 45, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and a bench warrant.

—Butch Castle, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant, a 2020 indictment warrant and a fresh case charging him with first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, public intoxication, possession of marijauana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Laurie Stroud, 39, of no fixed address, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant. Stroud is not to be confused with Laurie Strode, the fictional babysitter and principal target of Michael Myers in the Halloween series of movies.

Story continues

Big Sandy Regional

—Daniel R. Ritchie, 43, of Nippa, was booked Friday by Kentucky State Police Post 9 on a contempt of court charge.

—Jaquandre D. Solomon, 28, of Detroit, was booked Friday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and heroin.

—Donald F. Hackworth, 41, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), first-offense simple possession of meth and simple possession of marijuana.

—David Mordukhaev, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was booked Friday by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on a fugitive warrant.

—Robert J. Burchett Jr., 42, of Thelma, was booked Friday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on a contempt of court charge.

—Crystal A. McNew-Reed, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday by the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

—Harry E. McDaniel, 62, of Louisa, was booked Saturday by the Louisa Police Department on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree robbery, public intoxication and second-degree criminal trespassing.

—James D. Hackney, 29, of Morehead, was booked Sunday by Paintsville Police on two bench warrants and charges of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carter County

—Jermaine D. Cathey, 40, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Shawn Lane, 33, of Charleston, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Brandi R. Meek, 30, of Cattletsburg, was booked Friday to serve a weekend jail sentence.

—Derek S. Lowe, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a second-degree assault charge.

—Alicia N. Bush, 42, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant, an indictment warrant charging her with first-offense simple possession of heroin, contempt of court and a fresh case charging her with first-offense DUI and numerous traffic violations.

—Eric C. Justice, 41, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Tina L. Davis, 38, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Matthew Callihan, 30, of Olive Hill, was Sunday on a contempt of court charge and a bench warrant.

—Kaitlynn R. Williams, 19, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a second-degree assault charge.

Greenup County

—Brenda L. Graves, 59, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a charge of second-degree burglary.

Rowan County

—Ryan E. Damron, 28, of Morgan County, was booked Friday in connection with a receiving stolen property case out of Morgan County and a flagrant non-support case out of Pike County. Jail records also show very specific bond amounts of traffic and misdemeanor cases dating back to 2013, generally an indicator of a "pay or stay" which is trying to recoup fines and fees that were not paid on old cases.

—Cheris Valverde, 25, of Jenkins, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant out of Pike County.

—Allen Lee Goldy, 39, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday as a weekender.

—David A. Johnson, 45, of Maysville, was booked Sunday on an indictment warrant charging him with receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, two traffic violations and a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement. Jail records show he was also charged in district court with first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of weed and failing to surrender a revoked lincese. He also has a 2021 indictment pending against him involving simple possession of narcotics and traffic offenses.

—John Conley, 51, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on two indictment warrants from 2021. One charged him with two counts of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. The other one charged with with first-offense DUI, first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, simple possession of weed and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Melissa L. Downs, 42, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday in connection with two misdemeanor cases and a felony case. In one case misdemeanor case, she is charged with theft by deception less than $500 in value, in the other she is charged with two traffic offenses and simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In the felony case, she faces a first-offense simple possession of meth charge, a simple possession of weed charge and a traffic offense.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com