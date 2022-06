NextShark

The world is about to get a whole lot faster — 100,000 times faster to be exact, thanks to researchers in Japan who have set a new record for data transmission speeds. The Network Research Institute at the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) reported on May 30 that they had successfully demonstrated the world’s first transmission speed of 1.02 petabit per second in a multi-core fiber (MCF). Petabit (PB) refers to the unit of data, and 1 PB is equivalent to 1,000,000 Gigabytes (GB).