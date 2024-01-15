Lots of roaches, rotten food & more in Charleston area restaurants with worst December inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Charleston area in December, from an infestation of roaches to rotten food and dirty kitchen equipment. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments in the Charleston area.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in December.

Olympik Restaurant & Bakery at 1662 Savannah Highway in Charleston

Olympik Restaurant & Bakery had an inspection on Dec. 28 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed dead roaches on the floor of the dish room, kitchen and bar. Also observed was a cooler containing rotten produce and feta cheese.

Bulk potatoes were seen stored uncovered with a dead insect present. Single service items were seen stored on the floor. Heated sliced gyro meat was seen placed in portion bags while warm and stacked in a deep container, limiting rapid cooling.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 2 and got another C grade.

Southern Roots Smokehouse at 2544 Savannah Highway in Charleston

Southern Roots Smokehouse had an inspection on Dec. 28 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed roach activity on walls behind the fryers. Also observed was equipment and shelving with accumulations of grease and organic matter.

The restaurant was seen using a section of the building designated for storage as a food preparation kitchen. Single service items were seen stored on the floor. Certain foods were seen stored past their expiration dates.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 2 and got another C grade.

Flying Biscuit at 794 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant

Flying Biscuit had an inspection on Dec . 20 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed soiled cook line equipment. Also observed was a bun and cooked chicken handled with bare hands on the cook line.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. A sanitation bucket was seen stored on the floor near the waffle station.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 29 and got an A grade.

Melvin’s BBQ at 925 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in Mount Pleasant

Melvin’s BBQ had an inspection on Dec. 27 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed smoked meats wrapped in aluminum foil on a rack at room temperature without additional cooling methods applied or being placed in a cooler.

Baked beans were seen stored without date marks. The hand sink in the pit room was seen obstructed by bags of trash.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 5 and got an A grade.

Restoration on King at 75 Wentworth St. in Charleston

Restoration on King had an inspection on Dec. 13 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed the bar nozzle holder clogged and or soiled with organic matter. Also observed were fly traps above the food prep area.

Certain foods were seen stored without date marks and not kept at proper holding temperatures. The inner compartment of the hot water dish machine was seen with biofilm accumulation.

The walk-in cooler shelving was seen with corrosion and an accumulation of organic matter.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 29 and got an A grade.

Sesame Burgers and Beer at 675 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant

Sesame Burgers and Beer had an inspection on Dec. 27 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed rodent droppings in the dry storage room under the stairwell.

Bulk food was seen stored on the floor in the dry storage room and in the walk-in cooler. Uncovered wings were seen stored below dirty and corroded shelving.

Equipment, shelving and inner compartments of prep tables were seen soiled with grease or residue. Also, walls and floor on the cook line were seen soiled with grease and residue.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 5 and got an A grade.