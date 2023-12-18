Lots of snow is in the forecast for NW Pa. Here's where the most is expected to fall

While communities along much of the Atlantic Coast contend with the effects of heavy rain and high winds, northwestern Pennsylvania is about to have a short-lived weather event of its own.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter storm warning for southern Erie County and Crawford County from Monday at 3 p.m. until Tuesday at 1 p.m. and a winter weather advisory for northern Erie County from 3 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter storm warning for Edinboro, Corry, Union City, Meadville

In southern Erie County and Crawford County, the weather service expects snow to intensify during Monday's evening commute and be heavy at times Monday tonight, then decrease into Tuesday morning.

The forecast calls for 5 inches to 11 inches of snow, with higher totals possible in some locations.

While the high temperature Monday will be around 40 degrees, the low will fall to around 25 at night with wind chills in the teens.

Northwest winds of 16 mph to 20 mph will gust at times to as high as 32 mph, creating areas of blowing snow after around 9 p.m.

Tuesday's high will be around 30.

Winter weather advisory for Erie

The forecast shows snow will intensify around the time of Monday's evening commute and fall heavily throughout the night in some places.

A total of 2 inches to 5 inches of snow is possible by the time the advisory expires Tuesday.

The low temperature will be around 28. Northwest winds of 21 to 24 mph will gust as high as 39 mph at times.

Tuesday's high temperature will be around 32.

