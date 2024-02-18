Lots of sunshine, as winter chill moderates

High pressure over the Southern states is providing sunny and dry conditions, with a seasonable winter chill in the wake of Friday’s snowfall.

Temperatures reached the mid-30s, then will drop quickly overnight to near 20 degrees in Columbus and near 15 in the colder areas, as winds become light after midnight.

Low pressure tracking north of the Great Lakes will bring some patchy clouds into northern Ohio overnight that will clear out on Monday, resulting in another bright day, along with a slight warm-up to near 40 degrees after a cold start.

A significant warming trend will gradually take hold next week, as temperatures rebound into the 40s, then the 50s midweek, although mornings will still be subfreezing for a few more days. Skies will be mostly sunny to start the week, before clouds return on Wednesday, as mild southerly winds increase and bring moisture northward.,.

Showers are likely by early Thursday with a disturbance tracking across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. A cold front will swing through the state early on Friday, ushering in seasonably chilly air heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, brisk. High 36

Tonight: Few clouds, cold. Low 20

Monday: Partly sunny. High 39

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 47 (23)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 53 (32)

Thursday: Showers. High 53 (41)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 42 (35)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 40 (26)

