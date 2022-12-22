Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (KLSE:LCTITAN) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 76%, while individual investors hold 15%

Every investor in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (KLSE:LCTITAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 76% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 15% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Lotte Chemical Corporation, with ownership of 76%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 2.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM3.1b, and the board has only RM25m worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 76% of the Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

