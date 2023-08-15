Lottery grant is 'massive boost' for Cotswold Water Park

Ben Welbourn, left, said the money would be a massive boost to the water park

A £237,000 lottery grant will pay for improvements to wildlife habitats at the Cotswold Water Park.

The park is made up of 180 lakes over 42 sq miles (108 sq km) and straddles the Wiltshire/Gloucestershire border.

The projects range from helping children to build bug hotels to working with mineral companies and landowners, to enhancing large areas for wildlife.

The park's conservation and estates director, Ben Welbourn, said the award was a "massive boost".

"We are really pleased to receive this support, thanks to National Lottery players. It will make a huge difference to what we are able to achieve," he said.

He said that the projects they have lined up will make the Cotswold Water Park a more biodiverse wetland landscape, as well as contributing to the UK's response to the climate emergency.

Two new posts - a Nature Recovery Officer and a Nature Engagement Officer - will be created with the money.

Stuart McLeod, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "Through this project, people of all ages can connect and learn about the natural heritage on their doorstep and be able to help nature's recovery."

