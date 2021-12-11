Lottery identifies Morro Bay Powerball winner. Here’s how he plans to use his $496 million

Sara Kassabian
·2 min read

The winner of California’s largest jackpot ever has been revealed.

On Oct. 4, the California Lottery announced it had a winner for a record-setting, $699 million jackpot — and Scott Godfrey had the golden ticket, the Lottery said Thursday in a news release.

Godfrey’s winning ticket matched the six numbers 66-12-22-54-69 and the Powerball number 15, according to the release.

“It feels great to win big, of course, but I’m especially happy that this jackpot means $78 million was raised for California public education,” Godfrey said in the news release. “Even the times I’ve played in the past and didn’t win, I always felt, well, at least a few bucks of this will be going to help schools.”

The California Lottery held the first draw on June 9 but failed to match a ticket to the winning number for four months until Godfrey walked into the Morro Bay Albertsons at 730 Quintana Road.

The Albertsons grocery store in Morro Bay sold the sole winning ticket to a $699 million Powerball jackpot drawn on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. It was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh-largest overall lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The Albertsons grocery store in Morro Bay sold the sole winning ticket to a $699 million Powerball jackpot drawn on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. It was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh-largest overall lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Interestingly, the winning combination was the first set of numbers on his ticket of 10 quick picks.

This drawing was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Godfrey opted to take the lump sum of cash, which adds up to about $496 million after taxes, according to the release.

Godfrey’s giving nature was even more clear after he spoke with KSBY on Thursday.

The lucky winner stopped by the KSBY studios yesterday to drop-off a car full of toys for the station’s Season of Hope toy drive and told anchor Nina Lozano that his family had set up a foundation to distribute the money to various charitable organizations.

“We are private people, and we intend to stay that way,” Godfrey said in the release. “We’ve also, for a long time, been involved in charitable activities, and now we can really scale those efforts to take full appreciation of this blessing. This money is not about me. It’s about all of the good that can come from it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Someone in North Carolina won a hefty Powerball prize and might not know it

    “We love seeing North Carolinians winning these big prizes,” according to a post on the lottery website.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for Friday, Dec. 10 after 'technical difficulties'

    The jackpot was an estimated $135 million with a cash option of $98.5 million.

  • Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

    Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said. The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state's wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars.

  • 2 Philippine planes involved in accidents, all aboard safe

    A Philippine Airlines plane carrying 33 people veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather at a central airport on Friday, causing no injuries but delaying 34 incoming and outgoing flights, officials said. The De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop aircraft, which flew to central Cebu province from nearby Caticlan town in Aklan province, was towed away from the runway three hours later, allowing the reopening of Mactan-Cebu international airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. Philippine coast guard personnel rescued the two pilots from the floating aircraft near the beach, where the private plane landed after taking off from San Vicente town in Palawan on a flight to Sangley airport in Cavite province south of Manila.

  • Surprise! Amazon is having a massive Christmas sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $8

    Score major saving on Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung, Fitbit, Lodge and more —just in time for the holidays.

  • Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel cold case: What we know after car found by YouTuber

    A YouTube diver recently discovered the first lead in a 21-year-old cold case of Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel disappearance. Here's what we know.

  • Stimulus Checks Totaled Over $850 Billion: See How That Money Was Spread Out

    The third and final round of stimulus checks -- at least as of Nov. 23, 2021 -- was approved and passed into law on March 11, 2021. Known as the American Rescue Plan, this phase of the stimulus was the most generous of all, especially to individuals with qualifying children. What Did the American Rescue Plan Do? Under the terms of the legislation, individuals were paid $1,400, or $2,800 per married couple, with an additional $1,400 per eligible child.

  • Andrew Vasiliev Uses Hot Wax for Breathtakingly Beautiful Photos (NSFW)

    “I had several basic requirements for this model,” the photographer Andrew Vasiliev admits. “The most important thing, of course, was the courage to agree to take part in such a shoot. She needed to be daring and ready to experiment.” Once he found the perfect model, Julia, they got to work. With the help of his wife, the artist adorned her in resplendent layers of melted paraffin wax, with lit candles burning on her shoulders.

  • Antioch standoff ends in flames, suspected shooter shot and killed by police after lengthy lockdown

    A police standoff ended violently after a shelter-in-place order was issued Friday for an Antioch community due to a suspected active shooter. Police say the suspected shooter, described as a man in his mid-30s, was shot and killed by police.

  • Battle brews in California housing crisis as new construction laws set to take effect

    Immediate relief from California’s affordable housing crisis may not come next year even though a series of new laws is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1,

  • The Voice: Well, Duh — Obviously, Season 21's Winner Is Going to Be…

    Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant […]

  • Jim Cramer likes these 3 'junior' growth stocks you've probably never considered ⁠— grab them before they become the next mega-cap stars

    These growth stocks aren't household names. Yet.

  • San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

    Caitlin Foster fell in love with San Francisco's people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. “It was a goal to live here, but now I’m here and I’m like, ‘Where am I going to move to now?’ I’m over it,'” said Foster, who manages Noir Lounge in the trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood. San Franciscans take pride in their liberal political bent and generously approve tax measures for schools and the homeless. The pandemic emptied parts of San Francisco and highlighted some of its drawbacks: human and dog feces smeared across sidewalks, home and vehicle break-ins, overflowing trash cans, and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing.

  • Driver who killed Costa Mesa fire captain gets 15 years to life

    A former addiction care center worker who was driving under the influence when he fatally struck a Costa Mesa firefighter was sentenced on Friday.

  • Former Coral Gables attorney sentenced after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies

    Miami attorney Aaron Patrick Honaker successfully robbed only two of the five banks he hit last year between Coral Gables and Aventura, according to a criminal complaint filed in a Miami federal court

  • TikTok User Plays with Dangerous Sea Creature Found on Australian Beach: 'Know What This Is?'

    A TikTok user discovered a glaucus atlanticus — also known as a blue dragon — while visiting Stradbroke Island in Queensland, Australia

  • Should American athletes boycott the Beijing Olympics?

    Human rights groups have called on the U.S. and other countries to skip the Games over the "ongoing genocide" of Chinese Muslims.

  • Arkansas server fired after contention over $4,400 tip

    Ryan Brandt was one of two servers waiting on a dozens-large group at Oven and Tap in Bentonville that left the generous tip. She said she was ordered to pool the money — which she said had never happened and the customer said he didn’t intend.

  • Vietnam's Hoi An city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat consumption

    Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and tourist destination, signed a pledge with the global animal welfare organization Four Paws International. Officials in the Vietnamese city of Hoi An announced on Friday they would become the first city in the country to phase out the sale and consumption of cat and dog meat. Vice City Mayor The Hung said of the decision, “We want to help promote animal welfare through rabies eradication, phasing out the dog and cat meat trade, and making the city a premier destination for tourism.” The capital of Vietnam, Hanoi, previously encouraged residents to stop eating dog and cat meat to help improve the city’s reputation and to reduce the public health risk of rabies infections.

  • Will Social Security Payments Be Delayed Because of Christmas?

    This year, Christmas falls on a weekend, meaning Monday, Dec. 27 will be a federal holiday. Federal benefits are not paid on federal holidays. See: Will Social Security Offices Be Closed for the...