Lottery player asks clerk to pick ticket and wins big. ‘I don’t think this is right’

A lottery player’s doubts when she purchased a ticket at an Iowa convenience store led to even more skepticism at the sight of her winning ticket.

But the ticket purchased by Shelley Nicholson at a store in Hampton was very much real.

She has the store’s clerk to thank for the $100,000 win. She asked the clerk to pick her ticket, and he decided on the $100,000 Mega Crossword scratch-off game, according to Iowa Lottery officials.

The odds of winning the $100,000 prize were 1-in-119,287.

“When I bought it I thought, ‘Oh. I’m probably not going to win,’” Nicholson told lottery officials. “And then when I kept scratching and realized I got six on the red ones, I was like, ‘Um. I don’t think this is right.’”

Nicholson, a 37-year-old McDonald’s manager, scanned her ticket on the lottery’s mobile app, helping her realize she was a big winner.

She did not share what her plans are for her winnings.

Hampton is about 95 miles north of Des Moines.

Two-person lottery office pool uses $2 winnings to win big prize. ‘Oh, my goodness!’

He thought he won $3,000 in Iowa lottery on his birthday — but he won much more

$40 million lottery winner thought it was an April Fools’ joke — and so did his friends