Lottery player asks store clerk to pick game for her. It was a life-changing decision

With a $20 coupon and uncertainty of what to do with it, a Michigan woman put her fate in a store clerk’s hand.

The decisions from the 30-year-old Delta County woman and North Bluff Grocery store worker paid off in a life-changing way, the Michigan Lottery said in a Jan. 8 news release.

“I won a $20 coupon playing Daily Spin to Win, so I took it to the store and asked the clerk which ticket I should buy,” the winner told Michigan Lottery officials. “She suggested the new $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier game, so that’s what I purchased.”

The $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier game costs $20 to play — exactly the amount the woman had on her coupon.

The ticket chosen by the clerk was a multi-million dollar winner.

“I scratched the ticket when I got home and had a hard time believing it was real when I saw I won $2 million,” she told lottery officials. “I called my dad, and he told me to take it to the retailer to double check it. When the retailer confirmed it was a winning ticket, I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car!”

The $2 million prize is one of three offered in the game, which also has 20 $20,000 prizes.

Lottery officials said the winner chose the one-time lump sum payment of $1.3 million. She plans to use the money for investing and paying bills.

Delta County is in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, about 150 miles northeast of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

71-year-old lottery winner can’t stop yelling on the way home. ‘This can’t be real!’

Man’s losing lottery tickets turn out to be a big winner. ‘I thought it was a scam’

Lottery ticket worth millions sat in Michigan man’s truck for months. ‘It’s a miracle’