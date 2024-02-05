Lottery player’s birthday gift comes a day late — but it was well worth the wait

A lottery player’s birthday gift came a day late — but it was still worth the wait.

Rabah Samara learned he hit the jackpot the day after he turned a year older, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Now I can sleep better at night,” the lucky winner told lottery officials in a Feb. 2 news release. “I’m just happy.”

Samara received the six-figure surprise after he stopped at a Han-Dee Hugo’s convenience store in Raleigh. At one of the locations on Western Boulevard, he bought a ticket for the 50X The Cash progressive jackpot game.

“I didn’t notice anything the first time I checked it but the second time I said ‘Oh jeez, it’s the jackpot,’” Samara said.

Since Samara spent $10 on his ticket, he scored the entire jackpot prize of $321,223. He kept $229,667 after taxes, according to officials.

“This is a great birthday gift for me,” Samara said.

After receiving the belated birthday gift, the winner said he plans to pay bills and save money “for a rainy day.”

It’s not the first time a North Carolina lottery win has given someone an extra reason to celebrate. Recently, a record-breaking prize made a grandmother’s birthday even sweeter, McClatchy News reported.

