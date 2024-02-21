Lottery player buys $2 ticket from her favorite Idaho store — and wins top prize

A woman made a stop at her favorite store in Idaho for a $2 lottery game.

The ticket landed her a $77,380 win.

Anne Drake bought a Weekly Grand ticket at the Jacksons Food Stores in Garden City, the Idaho Lottery told McClatchy News on Feb. 21.

This convenience store is her favorite spot to buy lottery games, the lottery office said.

She selected five numbers from one to 32, then realized she matched the winning numbers and landed the game’s top prize: $1,000 every week for the next year.

“When you take the $77K and change, and deduct the withholding taxes, she’s left with a little over $1,000 a week, or $52K,” Idaho Lottery spokesperson David Workman told McClatchy News.

“Weekly Grand is unique in that the Lottery pays the withholding taxes on the game for the player, both state and federal,” Workman said.

Garden City is just west of Boise.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

