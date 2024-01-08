Lottery player buys ticket on way to car wash. His ‘eyes teared up’ after scratching it

A Myrtle Beach man stopped for a lottery ticket on his way to a car wash and wound up winning big, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

While waiting in line, he scratched the 5 Spot game to reveal a $200,000 prize, officials said in a Jan. 5 news release. He bought the ticket from the 365 Stores LLC in Myrtle Beach while on his way to the car wash.

“When I saw how much I won, my eyes teared up,” the man told lottery officials.

He’s only spent a portion of his winnings and plans to “do something for my children,” he told officials.

The lottery player beat odds of 1 in 660,000 to win the top prize, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. There’s one remaining jackpot prize in the 5 Spot game.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

