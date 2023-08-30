Lottery player buys ticket after work and wins huge jackpot. ‘Best birthday present’

The day before his birthday, Don Goulding Sr. said he bought himself a Match 6 Lotto ticket.

Later that evening, he’d discover he matched all six numbers during the nightly drawing on July 13, according to an Aug. 30 news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. This meant he won the $1.06 million jackpot prize.

“I bought the ticket after work, and discovered I won later that day after running some errands,” Goulding told lottery officials. “I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night.”

Now, the 68-year-old man has declared that lottery ticket “the best birthday present” he ever bought himself.

Goulding, a part-time auto parts delivery driver who typically plays the lottery when jackpots soar, plans to save most of his winnings, according to the release.

His winning ticket was sold at S & S Corner Market in Mount Pleasant, about 40 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The winning numbers were 4-10-11-19-20-45.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Bartender scores winning lottery ticket while on a wine run with grandpa in Maryland

Mom learns of lucky Powerball ticket sold in Virginia — then discovers she’s a winner

‘My husband never cries,’ Missouri wife says. Then he saw his winning lottery ticket