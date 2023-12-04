Lottery player celebrates ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ win — for second time. ‘Again! Again!’

A Maryland lottery player celebrated a “once-in-a-lifetime” win — for a second time, officials said.

Just a year after claiming a $100,000 prize, the woman scored a $50,000 win. Her sister couldn’t contain herself.

“She just lost it and started screaming, ‘Again! Again!’” the winner told the Maryland Lottery in a Dec. 1 news release.

The woman — who loves the “thrill” of playing the lottery — won her latest prize after a trip to Westlake Liquors in the Waldorf area, roughly 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. While there, officials said she bought “numerous” $10 scratch-off tickets for the Ultimate Cash game.

The decision paid off big time, adding to the lucky streak that started when the woman first hit the jackpot in December 2022.

“I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” the woman told lottery officials.

But the woman was mistaken and now plans to put her latest winnings toward a tiny house project that she started with her previous prize. The lottery in its news release didn’t say how much the winner kept after taxes or share her name.

It’s not the first time someone has repeated their luck. In Michigan, a man got richer months after he scored a jackpot win, McClatchy News reported in August.

Dad of 3 buys lottery ticket while Black Friday shopping — and wins big in Maryland

Army vet tries keeping his cool after big lottery win in Maryland — but not for long