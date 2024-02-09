Lottery player celebrates second big win in 3 years in NC. ‘Lightning struck twice’

A lottery player in North Carolina hit his second big windfall in less than three years with a $200,000 top prize, following up on an “unbelievable” $100,000 win in 2021.

“I can’t believe lightning struck twice,” the Pitt County man told lottery officials.

Christopher Mills beat out nearly 47 million people to land the highest prize in the fourth and final 2023 Multiply the Cash Second Chance lottery drawing, the NC Education Lottery announced Feb. 8.

After tax, he took home $143,000, lottery officials said.

His recent prize comes on the heels of a December 2021 win when he bought a Winter Winnings scratch-off ticket at a Kinston gas station. He scratched the ticket in his car, and had to put his glasses on to make sure he was reading it right, officials said.

At the time, the social worker said he was going to put his money toward his twin sons’ masters degrees. Now that they’ve graduated, Mills told lottery officials he plans to use his second prize to continue paying off their education.

He learned of his second win Feb. 7.

“I was shocked when I got the email but I was overjoyed,” the Winterville man told lottery officials.

Pitt County is about 85 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player wakes up wife to confirm win in Michigan. ‘It all still feels surreal’

Powerball player wins $1 million in Georgia, officials say. Where was the ticket sold?

Woman can’t believe big Arkansas lottery win — and neither do her kids. ‘No way’

Sister buys lottery ticket during outing with brother — then she can’t believe big win