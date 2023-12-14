Lottery player in ‘disbelief’ after big Virginia win. ‘I got lucky this time!’

A Virginia Beach man has a smile on his face after a big lottery win.

Jason Golden told lottery officials in a Dec. 14 news release that he tends not to get excited about most things, but this was different.

He stopped at a 7-Eleven and bought a few lottery tickets before taking them home to scratch them, he told officials.

That’s when he saw that one was a winner.

“I got lucky this time!” Golden said. “It put a bigger smile on my face.”

Golden brought home a $100,000 prize, putting him in a state of “disbelief,” he said.

The win was one of six claimed so far in the 10X the Money game for the Virginia Lottery, leaving six top prizes still up for grabs, officials said.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1-in-1,713,600, but the odds of winning any prize are 1-in-4.48, according to the lottery.

Virginia Beach is about 100 miles southeast of Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

