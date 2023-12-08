Lottery player dreams dad visited him with lucky ticket. Then he wins big in Maryland

A Maryland man’s pastime with his father turned out to be profitable when a winning lottery number came to him in a dream, lottery officials said.

The man, who is a longtime lottery player, would buy scratch-off tickets with his father to see if they would win anything, according to a Dec. 8 Maryland Lottery news release.

Recently, the man was surprised to see his dad appear in a lottery-inspired dream.

In the man’s dream, his dad gave him a scratch-off ticket, featuring the number seven, according to lottery officials. The dream felt very real to the man, so he went out to test his luck.

The man went to a liquor store in Baltimore, where he bought some wine and a few “Winning 7” scratch-off tickets, lottery officials said.

The first ticket won him $15, lottery officials said, but when he scratched off his next ticket, he was “floored” to see how much he won.

The second ticket’s winning totaled $57,777 — featuring the man’s lucky number from his dream.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” the man said in the release. “After I saw it, I double-checked it and rushed home to see my wife.”

Now, the man has two priorities for how to spend his money, according to lottery officials: renovating his home and spoiling his wife.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

‘Is this right?’ Wife interrupts football game to show husband her big SC lottery win

Wife quietly plays lottery game as her husband sleeps – then she has to wake him up

Man wakes family in middle of night with news of big lottery win. ‘My heart stopped’