Lottery player finds late father’s numbers — and uses them to win big in Missouri

A Missouri woman is splitting a winning lottery jackpot with herself after she bought two winning tickets using her late father’s numbers.

The woman played the same numbers on two tickets she bought at different times in Kansas City, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.

“My dad passed away in 1999, and I found those numbers he had written down in a book so I’ve been playing them since then,” she told the lottery.

The woman played the numbers 1, 11, 14, 21 and 26. On Jan. 31 the numbers were drawn for the Show Me Cash game and she won $73,000, the Feb. 6 release said.

The woman had her sister check to see if she won.

“I called her and asked her if she could check if those were my numbers, and she called me back and said, ‘Yeah, they are!’” she said.

