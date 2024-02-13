Lottery player forgets ticket is in glove box for months. Now he has a new truck

A Nebraska man cashed in on a big prize after finding an old lottery ticket in his glove box.

Lucas Swarthout of North Platte was cleaning out the glove box in his vehicle when he spotted a surprise, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the Nebraska Lottery.

“I was looking for a VIN number on my other vehicle and found the ticket in there unscratched,” he said in the release.

It was a $2 Truck$ & Buck$ scratch-off ticket he had purchased in the fall.

He bought the ticket, put it in his glove box and forgot about it, lottery officials said.

When he found the ticket in February, he scratched it and learned he won a 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck.

Swarthout doesn’t play Truck$ & Buck$ often, but he “had an inkling and went for it,” the release said.

After winning, he wasn’t sure if he would keep the truck, until he found out the Nebraska Lottery covered taxes and registration, officials said.

“That just makes it better,” he said. “When you find out there’s no financial strings attached to it.”

Swarthout is the seventh lottery player to win the truck, the release said.

North Platte is about 280 miles west of Omaha.

