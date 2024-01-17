Lottery player goes to sleep thinking he won $50,000. The prize was much, much bigger

When James Allen went to sleep, he thought his lottery winnings totaled $50,000, he told Michigan lottery officials. But he was in for a surprise the next day.

“When I woke up in the morning, I checked again and realized I had actually won $200,000!” he told Michigan Lottery.

When the 63-year-old purchased his Powerball ticket, he paid for Power Play add-ons, which increased his prize, officials said. The ticket was purchased at a sports bar in Auburn Hills.

His winning numbers correspond to his kids’ birthdays, he told lottery officials.

“Every time I play Powerball, I pick my kids’ birthdays. This time, it really paid off!” he told lottery officials.

Allen said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Auburn Hills is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

