Lottery player ‘had a feeling’ he’d win big in NC. But prize leaves him ‘kind of numb’

One North Carolina man’s dream of buying a house may come true, thanks to his recent lottery winnings.

Lorenzo Williams struck a huge win while playing the Jan. 3 Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards drawing, winning enough to help fund his purchase of a new home, according to a Jan. 10 North Carolina Education Lottery news release.

“We’ve been trying to buy a home for about three years now,” he said in the release. “This right here will be a big help for us in getting that home.”

He won $100,000 in the drawing, lottery officials said. After taxes, he took home $71,500.

The Kinston man wasn’t exactly shocked to win the big prize, he told lottery officials.

“I just always had a feeling that one day I was going to win the lottery,” Williams said.

The expectation didn’t stop Williams from being overjoyed at his windfall. It made him “just happy and thankful,” he said in the release.

“I was so excited I got kind of numb,” he told lottery officials.

Kinston is about 80 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Visitor in dream inspires a teacher’s winning lottery numbers, ‘It was my Dad’

He won $500 his first time playing NC lottery game — then scored an even bigger win

Lottery player misses Mega Millions jackpot by 1 number — but still wins a huge prize