Lottery player had a hunch about his ticket. Then came an ‘exhilarating’ win in SC

A South Carolina lottery player had a hunch about his ticket — and it proved to be spot-on.

“It was exhilarating,” the man told the S.C. Education Lottery after he made the right prediction that he would win big.

The winner scored a $75,000 prize after he went to Echo Valley, a store in the Cleveland area. That’s where lottery officials said he bought a scratch-off ticket for the Bingo X20 game.

When the man went to check his $3 ticket, he believed it was worth much more. And it did prove to be lucky, scoring him the top prize in the bingo-themed game, lottery officials wrote in an Aug. 17 news release and told McClatchy News in an email.

The man, who wasn’t identified in the release, beat 1-in-660,000 odds to win.

“I’m going to buy a truck,” said the winner, who kept $51,375 after taxes.

The Cleveland community is roughly 20 miles northwest of Greenville.

It’s not the first time a lottery player’s instincts have paid off. In September, officials said a North Carolina man hit the jackpot after he “felt an urge” to try his luck on a ticket.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player almost trashed his SC ticket — then fresh look took his ‘breath away’

Man wins life-changing lottery prize on his way to work — then keeps going to his job