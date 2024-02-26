Lottery player hits jackpot, then goes to the movies. ‘I had a hard time concentrating’

Michael Henry decided to play a Virginia lottery online game before heading out to see a Friday night movie.

He didn’t let a nearly $3 million win derail his plans, he told lottery officials.

Henry hit the jackpot in the Palace of Dragons online game, the Virginia Lottery said in a Feb. 23 news release. His prize came out to $2,953,832.

He still went to the movies.

“I had a hard time concentrating, but I enjoyed it,” he told lottery officials.

The Glen Allen man said he didn’t have plans for his winnings right away.

“I was dumbfounded for a minute,” he said. “I thought, ‘This is not real.’”

He hit the progressive jackpot shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to the Virginia Lottery. He often relaxes by playing online games on his device, lottery officials said.

“Mr. Henry lives in Henrico County, which received more than $30.7 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year,” according to the lottery organization. “In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.”

Glen Allen is about 15 miles northwest of downtown Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

