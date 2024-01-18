Lottery player keeps big win a secret from wife — then surprises her with the check

An Arkansas man realized he won a big prize after checking a lottery ticket he bought just a day earlier.

The man was on his way home from getting his wife’s car repaired when he stopped at a gas station and bought five Quick Pick Natural State Jackpot tickets, according to a Jan. 17 news release.

The next day, the man was stopped at a traffic light and checked the winning numbers on the AR Lottery + Club app. To his surprise, he won.

“My heart is still beating,” the man told lottery officials.

The man scored $85,000. He wanted to surprise his family, so he decided to keep it a secret for a bit.

“I thought, ‘Should I call my wife or not?’ And I said no,” he said while grinning. “I’m just going to take the check in the house.”

The man says he hopes his family can celebrate and pray together, which is something they did for previous wins. He says he plans to pay his bills with the money and keep playing the lottery for fun.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

