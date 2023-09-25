Lottery player kept ‘winning and winning’ online game — then she saw ‘this big number’

A Virginia lottery player experienced something she never expected.

Gloria Stallworth, who runs a medical supply company, was sitting at home on her computer when she decided to play a Virginia Lottery online game.

She started playing The Lamp and soon was winning small prizes.

“I started winning and winning,” she told lottery officials in a Sept. 22 news release.

Then, her wins weren’t small anymore.

“I just checked it and … boom!” she said. “This big number came up!”

On her screen was a $228,218 jackpot.

“We were just trying to figure out if it’s real or not,” Stallworth said.

The Lamp game has a progressive, growing jackpot, with smaller prizes also up for grabs.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.55.

Stallworth told lottery officials she was planning to use the winnings for some repairs on her home.

Stallworth is a resident of Woodbridge, about 20 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player scratches Virginia ticket — then starts jumping and hollering

Life-changing lottery win brings SC man to his knees. He wants to spread the wealth

Someone in California won over $5 million in Powerball drawing. Where was ticket sold?

Snack craving led dad of 3 to ‘dream’ lottery ticket. Wife ‘almost knocked him over’