Lottery player has ‘lousy day at work’ — then Powerball ticket majorly changes his mood

A winning Powerball ticket served as a great pick-me-up for a Maryland man having a bad day, lottery officials said.

The man told lottery officials he had a “lousy day at work” and was looking for some sort of relief, according to a Feb. 1 Maryland Lottery news release. On his way home from work in January, he spotted a Royal Farms convenience store in Frederick and considered purchasing a lottery game, he told lottery officials.

The man and his wife buy lottery tickets almost every week, they told officials, so it wasn’t out of the ordinary to get one.

“I figured that a lottery ticket might change my mood,” the man said in the release.

The man, who works as a U.S. Postal Service worker, decided on a $6 Powerball ticket to cheer him up, according to lottery officials.

He waited until the next morning to check his ticket, lottery officials said. The man was in for a major surprise when he saw how many of his numbers matched.

The man’s ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number, and his Power Play multiplier doubled his winnings, according to lottery officials. His total win was $100,000.

But the matches left the man confused at first, lottery officials said.

“‘That’s my ticket,’ I said to myself, ‘except for one number,’” the Postal Service worker said.

The Frederick resident sought confirmation from his wife, who initially thought “something was wrong” because of how her husband sounded, lottery officials said. Then, they began to look at the numbers again.

“We went back and forth as to whether it was a winner,” he said.

After a few minutes of questioning, the couple scanned the ticket on the lottery app and confirmed their suspicion: the ticket was indeed a winner.

The $100,000 prize will go toward alleviating some family debt before the couple retires, lottery officials said.

Frederick is about 50 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

