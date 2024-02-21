Lottery player makes ‘darn sure’ his Iowa ticket is a winner – then wakes up his wife

An Iowa man said he wanted to be certain his ticket was a winner before telling his wife the news, lottery officials said.

“I made darn sure it was a winner before I woke my wife up and told her,” 64-year-old Gregory Paine, of Clive, told Iowa Lottery officials Feb. 19.

“I didn’t want to wake her up for no reason,” Paine said.

But Paine had more than 30,000 reasons to wake her.

The husband had won the $30,756.95 Cherry Twist Progressive InstaPlay jackpot on a ticket he bought at Hy-Vee in Webster City, lottery officials said.

“The game’s jackpot starts at $2,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won,” lottery officials said.

“I didn’t really believe it until I was standing in front of the (lottery backdrop), holding the check up,” Paine said.

Clive is about 10 miles west of Des Moines.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

