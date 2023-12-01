Lottery player misses NC jackpot by one number. Days later, he had a ‘surreal’ win

A lottery player missed a jackpot prize by one number — then he won big a few days later.

“It was surreal,” Joshua Allen told the North Carolina Education Lottery after he scored the $662,878 prize.

Now, Allen plans to pay off student loans and “put a down payment on a house,” he said in a Nov. 30 news release.

Allen, who lives in Raleigh, scored the windfall after he played the lottery online. Officials said he spent $1 on a Quick Pick ticket, meaning the lottery chose the numbers for him in the Cash 5 game.

“About a week ago I actually matched four of the five balls playing Cash 5,” Allen told the N.C. Education Lottery.

But this time, Allen’s ticket matched all five numbers picked in the Nov. 28 drawing, meaning he hit the jackpot. He reportedly beat 1-in-962,598 odds to win the top Cash 5 prize, thanks to inspiration from his grandfather.

“It was always his favorite game over the years so I decided to play it because he did,” said Allen, who kept $472,303 after taxes.

It’s not the first time a lottery player’s luck has taken a turn after just missing out on a prize. In Maryland, a man who didn’t play the lottery the day his go-to numbers were drawn eventually celebrated a big win, McClatchy News reported.

