Lottery player needs his glasses when ticket reveals big win — then he goes to his safe

An avid lottery player needed his glasses after seeing his prize, Maryland officials said.

The Eastern Shore man normally plays “tag numbers and addresses and parts of phone numbers,” according to a Nov. 16 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

The same strategy landed him a $100,000 prize after he decided to buy two $1 Pick 5 tickets in Chestertown with numbers from a license plate he saw, officials said.

Later that night, he checked the winning numbers on his phone and saw his tickets matched them — each winning him $50,000, according to the lottery.

“I had to go get my wife and get my glasses on to be sure,” the man who works in construction told lottery officials.

Then he grabbed a can and put the two winning tickets inside before putting them in a safe until he could claim his prize, officials said.

“I checked on them,” he said in the release. “I had to make sure they were still there.”

The lucky winner plans to use the money to pay bills, officials said.

Chestertown is about 80 miles east of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

